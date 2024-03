Kesselring logged an assist, three hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kesselring has an assist in each of the last two games, and he's up to four points through 13 outings in March. The 24-year-old defenseman helped out on the second of Josh Doan's goals in this game. Kesselring has 17 points, 63 shots on net, 62 PIM, 93 hits and a plus-6 rating over 55 appearances on the year as a bottom-four option.