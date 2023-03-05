Kesselring was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Kesselring logged 16:04 of ice time and one hit in his NHL debut Friday versus the Hurricanes. It's unclear if this is a paper move for Kesselring, who had 22 points in 49 games with AHL Bakersfield prior to being included in the return from Edmonton to Arizona in the Nick Bjugstad trade. The Coyotes also acquired Connor Mackey from the Flames and got Josh Brown back from injured reserve, so they may prioritize Kesselring getting big minutes with the farm club.