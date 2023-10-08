Kesselring was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Kesselring tallied three assists in nine games with Arizona last year. He also scored 15 goals and 29 points in 59 games with AHL Tucson and Bakersfield. The 23-year-old blueliner could fill a depth role at the top level to start the 2023-24 campaign.
