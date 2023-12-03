Kesselring notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Kesselring has picked up an assist in each of the last three games. The 23-year-old blueliner has four helpers over eight contests this season. Injuries have hit the Coyotes' defense hard, allowing Kesselring some consistent playing time since mid-November. It's unclear if he'll stay in the lineup -- or on the NHL roster altogether -- after Travis Dermott (hand) is ready to be activated from injured reserve.