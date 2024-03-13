Kesselring posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Kesselring did a little of everything in this contest. The 24-year-old snapped his four-game slump with a helper on Nick Bjugstad's tally. Kesselring continues to see bottom-four minutes for the Coyotes, but he's been able to hold his place in the lineup for a majority of the season. The defenseman is at 15 points, 78 hits, 37 blocked shots, 47 PIM and 52 shots on net through 49 outings.