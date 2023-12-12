Kesselring scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 road loss against the Sabres.

Kesselring's goal was his first in the NHL in 20 career games across the past two seasons. He ended up taking two shots on goal, while posting one blocked shot and two hits in 11:07 of ice time across 19 shifts. Kesselring has picked up a goal with five points and a plus-1 rating across the past six games, and he has gone scoreless in just one of the outings during the span. He'll look to stay hot as the road trip continues Tuesday against the Penguins.