Kesselring scored a goal, went plus-2 and added four PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The goal was Kesselring's first since Dec. 27. The 24-year-old blueliner hasn't been very consistent on offense, chipping in three points over his last 13 outings. He's at 14 points, 46 shots on net, 45 PIM, 68 hits and 32 blocked shots through 44 appearances, primarily in a bottom-four role.