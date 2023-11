Kesselring notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kesselring didn't have a point in six AHL games prior to his recall last Wednesday, but he got on the scoresheet in his NHL season debut. The 23-year-old defenseman saw just 11:32 of ice time, none of which came on the power play. He'll likely be in the lineup until one of Travis Dermott (upper body) or Juuso Valiamki (mouth) can return.