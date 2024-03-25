Kesselring notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Kesselring has three points, 22 hits, 13 blocked shots, 17 PIM, 18 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 12 contests in March. Outside of the lack of offense, that's solid work for the 24-year-old defenseman, who continues to play in a bottom-four role. For the season, he has 16 points, 62 shots on net, 90 hits, 45 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 54 appearances. Kesselring likely still has another level to his game, but his fantasy value is limited to deep formats in 2023-24.