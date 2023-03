Kesselring was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Friday.

Kesselring, who was acquired by the Coyotes from Edmonton on March 2, has no points, a minus-3 rating, two hits and two blocks in three games with Arizona this season. He also has 14 goals and 24 points in 52 AHL contests between his time with Bakersfield and Tuscon in 2022-23.