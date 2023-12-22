Kesselring scored a goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kesselring scored for the second game in a row and the third time in his last six outings. The 23-year-old surprisingly stayed in the lineup over Juuso Valimaki with Sean Durzi returning from a lower-body injury in this contest. Kesselring is up to eight points, 18 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 16 appearances. He's unlikely to see more than third-pairing usage if he can maintain his spot with the big club.