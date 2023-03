Kesselring was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.

Kesselring's demotion is likely an indication that Josh Brown (undisclosed) will be available to face the Oilers on Monday. For his part, the 23-year-old Kesslering has notched one assist, eight shots and 11 hits in eight NHL games this season. While he has spent the bulk of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors, the blueliner should at least be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster heading into next season.