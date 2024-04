Kesselring notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Kesselring set up Matias Maccelli for the game-winner 1:35 into overtime. The helper was Kesselring's fourth over the last 10 contests. The 24-year-old defenseman has put together a decent first full season with 19 points, 73 shots on net, 105 hits, 53 blocked shots, 64 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 63 appearances in a bottom-four role.