Kesselring notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Kesselring set up a Michael Carcone goal in the first period. The assist was Kesselring's second of the season through six appearances. The 23-year-old defenseman has added five shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while averaging 14:22 of ice time per game. While he's stayed in the lineup for a couple of weeks, he may be the defenseman to get bumped when Travis Dermott (hand) is cleared to return.