Kesselring registered an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Kesselring's had some productive stretches this season, but he entered Monday in a nine-game slump. He snapped the drought by assisting on a Matias Maccelli tally in the second period. Through 34 appearances, Kesselring has 12 points, 35 shots on net, 43 hits, 25 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating. He should continue to stick in a bottom-four role, though he's seen mostly sheltered usage in his first full NHL campaign.