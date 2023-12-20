Kesselring scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Kesselring's goal at 16:27 of the third period gave the Coyotes their first lead in the game, and it stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old has scored both of his goals over the last five contests while seeing regular usage on the third pairing. He's up to seven points, 17 shots on net, 16 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 15 outings. Kesselring currently has the edge over Josh Brown for playing time while Sean Durzi (lower body) is out.