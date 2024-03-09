Kesselring was called up from AHL Tucson and will play Friday versus Detroit.
Kesselring was briefly sent to the minors in a paper transaction. He has five goals, 14 points, 45 PIM and 72 hits in 46 contests with Arizona in 2023-24.
