Latta was waived Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The former Cap signed on with the Coyotes organization this offseason after spending 2016-17 between Los Angeles' and Chicago's AHL affiliates. Latta doesn't provide much from an offensive standpoint, though he's a tough player that does well in his own end. Expect Latta to be assigned to AHL Tucson if he's to go unclaimed on waivers.