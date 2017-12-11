Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Called up from AHL Chicago
Leighton was promoted from the minors Monday.
Leighton 's recall could be simply a paper transaction in order to help the Yotes reach the salary cap floor -- rather than an indication that Antti Raanta or Scott Wedgewood is dealing with an injury. Arizona is off until Thursday, so look for any potential injury updates from the team in the coming days.
