Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Headed to the desert
Leighton was acquired by the Coyotes on Tuesday, along with Tye McGinn, in return for Louis Domingue, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Leighton wasn't able to crack the Tampa Bay roster during his limited time there and heads west to likely serve as the minor league goalie there as an insurance policy for Antti Raanta and Scott Wedgewood. The Coyotes organization will be the ninth one that Leighton has been a part of during his career, which generally speaks to the level of play that is expected out of him.
