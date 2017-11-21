Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Sent to minors
Leighton was loaned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
With Antti Raanta and Scott Wedgewood cemented as the top two goalies in Arizona, there is no need for Leighton to be around the big club and he will get some meaningful ice time with the Wolves instead. He should probably not be counted on for fantasy production at any time.
