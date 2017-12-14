Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Shuffles back to minors
Leighton was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Thursday.
Despite getting called up to the big stage Monday, Leighton didn't see any action in road games versus the Ducks and Golden Knights, respectively. The lanky goalie is best viewed as an emergency option for a Coyotes team that's caught in the cellar of the league standings.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Called up from AHL Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Sent to minors•
-
Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Headed to the desert•
-
Lightning's Michael Leighton: Takes preseason loss•
-
Lightning's Michael Leighton: Will square off against Carolina•
-
Lightning's Michael Leighton: Important AHL depth for team with Cup aspirations•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...