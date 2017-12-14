Coyotes' Michael Leighton: Shuffles back to minors

Leighton was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Thursday.

Despite getting called up to the big stage Monday, Leighton didn't see any action in road games versus the Ducks and Golden Knights, respectively. The lanky goalie is best viewed as an emergency option for a Coyotes team that's caught in the cellar of the league standings.

