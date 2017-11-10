Coyotes' Mike Sislo: Returned to minors

The Coyotes assigned Sislo to AHL Tucson on Friday.

The veteran forward hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2015-16, but he'll continue to be one of the first players the Coyotes turn to when they're in need of reinforcements up front throughout the campaign.

