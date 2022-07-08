Matikka was selected 67th overall by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

At his best, Matikka looks like a top-six winger. He has the size (6-foot-3) to impact a game and possesses a terrific shot. Matikka's biggest issue at this point is giving the same consistent effort every night. He spent this past season playing in a Finnish Jr. league (19 goals, 33 points in 30 games) he was probably too good for. Matikka will head to the University of Denver this fall where he will work to earn the trust of coach David Carle, all the while playing for a team which won the NCAA Championship a year ago.