Kelemen scored a goal in a 7-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

It was Kelemen's first goal and first point through nine career games. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old's marker didn't really alter the contest, given that San Jose had a commanding 7-1 lead when Kelemen found the back of the net late in the third period. He also has 14 goals and 29 points in 58 AHL outings with Tucson in 2022-23.