Kelemen signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Kelemen, 22, played with BK Mlada Boleslav in the Czech league this season, racking up 18 points in 44 contests before finding another gear with nine goals and three assists in 12 playoff outings. He also represented Sloavakia at the Olympics, posting one assist in seven games. The winger was undrafted, but he should have a chance to compete for a roster spot with the Coyotes in the fall.