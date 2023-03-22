site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: coyotes-milos-kelemen-rises-to-top-level | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Coyotes' Milos Kelemen: Rises to top level
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kelemen was recalled from the minors Wednesday.
Kelemen could draw into a bottom-six role for Wednesday night's game versus the Oilers. He's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read