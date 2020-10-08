Miller was drafted 111th overall by the Coyotes at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Miller is fresh off a season which saw him tie for fourth amongst USHL defenders in scoring. Miller finished with 33 points in 44 games on the way to being named a first team USHL All-Star. Miller's offense is ahead of his defense at this point, but he moves well and competes in his own zone. Miller is known for his mobility but he's surprisingly sturdy and difficult to knock off the puck. Miller has the potential to develop into a two-way, second-pairing rearguard. His development will begin at the University of North Dakota this fall.