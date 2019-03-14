Coyotes' Nate Schnarr: Dominating OHL competition
Schnarr picked up a pair of goals in OHL Guelph's 5-1 win over London on Wednesday.
Schnarr, originally a third-round pick of the Coyotes in 2017, is currently tied for sixth OHL scoring with 102 points in 63 games. Schnarr's standout season comes on the heels of a campaign in which he produced just 39 points in 57 contests. While Guelph undoubtedly has a much better club this time around, few could have seen this unexpected rise in production coming. Arizona rewarded Schnarr with an entry-level contract in December.
