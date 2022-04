Smithscored a goal, and added four hits, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

After registering his first assist in his last contest, Smith put buried a feed from Phil Kessel to score his first NHL goal. The former third-round pick has made an impact in his first five games. He now has 13 assists to go along with the two points. Smith will look to keep producing as the Coyotes build for 2022-23 and beyond.