Coyotes' Nathan Sucese: Signs entry-level contract

Sucese signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Friday.

Sucese has spent the past four years at Penn. State University, racking up 61 goals and 140 points in 147 appearances. The 23-year-old forward will likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign adjusting to the pro game with AHL Tucson.

