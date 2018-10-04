Coyotes' Nicholas Merkley: Designated as non-roster IR player
Merkley (knee) will be on non-roster injured reserve to start the season, according to the NHL's official media site.
The Coyotes will be eager to get Merkley back into playing shape. As a first-round (30th overall) pick from the 2015 draft, the versatile center has maintained greater than a point-per-game pace with AHL Tucson, which is where he'll likely end up once given the green light from team doctors to play again.
