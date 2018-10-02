According to coach Rick Tocchet, Merkley (knee) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Merkley missed all of training camp due to a knee injury, and evidently still hasn't been cleared to return to practice as a full participant. Once healthy, the 21-year-old pivot will almost certainly be assigned to Arizona's AHL affiliate, where he'll likely spend most of the campaign.

