Coyotes' Nicholas Merkley: Hasn't been cleared for contact
According to coach Rick Tocchet, Merkley (knee) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Merkley missed all of training camp due to a knee injury, and evidently still hasn't been cleared to return to practice as a full participant. Once healthy, the 21-year-old pivot will almost certainly be assigned to Arizona's AHL affiliate, where he'll likely spend most of the campaign.
