Merkley was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Saturday.

There's almost no way that this is the last we'll see from Merkley in the NHL this season. Arizona's last in the league standings and it's probably only a matter of time before the majority of the parent club roster is flush with prospects. Drafted by the 'Yotes with the 30th overall pick in 2015, Merkley will look to build upon his 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games with the Roadrunners.