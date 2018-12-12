Coyotes' Nicholas Merkley: Off non-roster injured reserve
Merkley (knee) has been activated off non-roster injured reserve and will join AHL Tucson, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Merkley figures to spend the bulk of the season in the minors, but could be in line for a call-up from the Coyotes once he gets his legs back under him. Last year with the Roadrunners, the 2015 first-round pick racked up 39 points in 38 games before going down with a knee injury.
