Coyotes' Nicholas Merkley: Promoted to big club
The Coyotes recalled Merkley from AHL Tuscon on Friday.
Merkley has been extremely productive in the minors this season, racking up 12 goals and 24 points in 20 games. so the Coyotes are clearly interested in seeing if he can translate that success to the next level. The 20-year-old winger's first chance to make his NHL debut will come Saturday against the Penguins.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...