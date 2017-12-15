The Coyotes recalled Merkley from AHL Tuscon on Friday.

Merkley has been extremely productive in the minors this season, racking up 12 goals and 24 points in 20 games. so the Coyotes are clearly interested in seeing if he can translate that success to the next level. The 20-year-old winger's first chance to make his NHL debut will come Saturday against the Penguins.