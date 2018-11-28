Coyotes' Nicholas Merkley: Showing improvement with injury
Merkley (knee) has resumed practice with the Coyotes, with his return timetable upgraded to week-to-week status, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The Coyotes had little choice but to designate Merkley as an injured non-roster player to start the season. Lauded for his hockey smarts and rigid work ethic, the Alberta native is still without a concrete timetable for a return, but Catherine Silverman of The Athletic adds that Merkley has resumed skating and taking part in non-contact drills. He's clearly progressing, but there's no need for fantasy owners to pick him up as long as he remains out indefinitely.
