Coyotes' Nicholas Merkley: Status uncertain
Merkley is dealing with a knee injury that could cause him to miss some (or all) of training camp, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The team was unable to provide a specific timeline for when Merkley might be ready to go, as it is awaiting the results of camp physicals for more information. Even if the center is healthy, he will struggle to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night and more likely will begin the year in the minors.
