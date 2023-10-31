Bjugstad recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bjugstad has a goal and two assists over his last three games. He began the season on the third line but has moved up to a second-line spot recently. The 31-year-old center plays a defensively solid game better suited to the bottom six, but the Coyotes' lack of center depth could allow him to stick in a significant role. He's at four points, 13 shots on net, eight hits, nine blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through eight outings.