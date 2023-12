Bjugstad recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Bjugstad set up Lawson Crouse's second-period tally, which sparked the Coyotes' offense. The 31-year-old Bjugstad has gone 10 games without a goal, but he's managed a decent five assists, 18 shots on net and 19 hits in that span. Overall, the second-line center has 21 points, 59 shots on net, 47 hits, 24 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 34 outings this season.