Bjugstad scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Bjugstad stayed warm by picking up the Coyotes' final goal of the game in the second period. He's racked up three goals and three assists over his last seven games while skating in a second-line role. The center's goal was just the third shortie of his career, two of which have come over the last two seasons. Bjugstad continues to impress with 16 points, 41 shots on net, 28 hits, 24 hits and a plus-7 rating through 24 contests overall.