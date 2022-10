Bjugstad notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bjugstad narrowly led all Coyotes forwards with 16:47 of ice time Monday. He also earned an assist for the second straight game, setting up a Christian Fischer goal in the second period. Bjugstad has two assists, six shots, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating in three contests this season, and it appears he could see more of a middle-six role after starting the campaign on the fourth line.