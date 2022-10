Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Ryan Lindgren whiffed on a clearance near the net, allowing Bjugstad to swipe the puck and score the Coyotes' second goal. It was his first tally for Arizona, as the veteran center has started slow in a middle-six role with his new team. He's up to three points, 14 shots and 21 hits through eight contests, so his fantasy appeal will likely continue to be limited.