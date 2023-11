Bjugstad supplied an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Bjugstad has maintained strong offense in November with a goal and six assists over 10 contests. He's been one of two playmakers on a line with Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse, who scored the goal in Monday's loss. Bjugstad is up to 11 points, 31 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 18 outings, and his 16:51 of average ice time per contest is the highest mark of his career.