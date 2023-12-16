Bjugstad notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 1-0 win over the Sharks.

Bjugstad has a goal and three helpers over seven contests in December. The 31-year-old remained the second-line center even with Jack McBain (lower body) returning to action Friday. It's a role that's seen Bjugstad exceed expectations in 2023-24, as the veteran is up to 19 points, 52 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 29 outings. With some second-unit power-play time and a steady role, Bjugstad is a solid depth forward for fantasy.