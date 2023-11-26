Bjugstad notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Bjugstad continues to live up to his second-line role, accumulating two goals and four assists over the last seven games. He helped out on a Lawson Crouse empty-net tally Saturday. Bjugstad has 14 points, 35 shots on net, 25 hits, 16 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 20 outings overall. He's on pace to top the 50-point mark for the first time in his career if he can sustain his current production -- his previous career high is 48 points with the Panthers in 2017-18.