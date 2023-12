Bjugstad scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Bjugstad got credit for the goal, which came on a defensive blunder by the Avalanche. They all count the same, and it was Bjugstad's third goal and 11th point over 14 outings in a productive November. The 31-year-old started the campaign a little slow, but he's now at 15 points, 37 shots on net, 25 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances.