Bjugstad (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and will be evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability for Wednesday's contest against Dallas, according to Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Bjugstad was injured in Saturday's 4-1 win over New Jersey. He has generated 17 goals, 37 points and 108 hits in 67 appearances this season. Arizona recalled Nathan Smith from AHL Tucson on Monday to potentially replace Bjugstad in the lineup.