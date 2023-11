Bjugstad scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Predators.

Bjugstad helped secure a wild win for the Coyotes in Nashville. He saw a seven-game point streak snapped Thursday versus the Blues. The 31-year-old center is up to three goals, nine points, 21 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 14 contests overall.