Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

The Coyotes wasted a two-goal lead, but Bjugstad salvaged one standings point when he scored with 2:27 left in the third period tie the game again at 3-3. The 30-year-old snapped a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he mustered just one assist. He's up to 12 tallies, 22 points, 96 shots on net, 108 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 52 appearances.